Holistic Chef Adrienne Falcone Godsell also known as the “Food Whisperer” is celebrating her birthday month and 40 years in the culinary and hospitality industry on Bloom with host Gayle Guyardo.



The two joined each other in the Bloom Kitchen to make gluten free carrot cake!



Here’s the recipe:



Auntie Suman’s Carrot Cake



¾ c Arrowhead Mills Organic All Purpose Flour Gluten Free (or your fav choice)

¾ tsp baking powder ¼ tsp baking soda ½ tsp ground cinnamon ¼ tsp ground ginger ⅛ tsp ground nutmeg Pinch ground cloves ¼ tsp salt ½ c monk fruit sweetener

1 large organic egg – room temperature, Esp if using coconut oil

½ tsp pure vanilla extract ¼ c room temperature coconut oil (or your choice)

⅔ cup (3 oz) organic carrots – hand grated ¼ c walnuts, chopped (optional)



1. Preheat oven to 350°f. Line a 6-inch cake pan with 2-inch-high sides with parchment paper and spray with baking spray.

2. Hand shred the carrot on cheese grater.

3. In a large bowl, beat egg and sweetener together for 2 minutes with a whisk or electric mixer until lightened in color and thickened.

4. Whisk in vanilla extract, followed by room temperature coconut oil, and grated carrots, mixing well after each addition.

5. Make a well in the middle of the bowl and gradually add flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves, and salt, folding with a rubber spatula until just combined.

6. Pour batter into prepared cake pan. Drop from a few inches onto countertop to minimize air bubbles.

7. Bake in preheated oven for 35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean or with a few moist crumbs.

8. Let cool completely before frosting.



Brown Butter Cream Cheese Frosting

6 oz organic full-fat cream cheese, or dairy free cream cheese – room temperature

6 tbsp. Organic unsalted butter – browned, then solidified to room temperature

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

2½ cups organic powdered sugar

1. Whip brown butter with an electric mixer until lightened in color. Add cream cheese and beat until smooth. Mix in vanilla.

2. Gradually add powdered sugar and mix well.

3. Beat another 2 minutes until frosting is light and fluffy. Spread onto cooled cake.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.