Entrepreneur, Alexia Gonzalez, joins Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to discuss a fiesta happening in Tampa Bay tomorrow.

Fiesta Tampa Bay is an event with a Latin style market to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. The fiesta is tomorrow, October 8th at the Femperial Creative Lounge from 2-6PM. Entry is free and proceeds from the raffle will directly benefit victims of Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida and the Carribean.

