National Dog Mom’s Day is observed on the second Saturday which means this year it falls on May 14 this year.



This is a day for all pup-loving women across the country to celebrate their special kind of motherhood.



Over the years our pups have made their way into our hearts, creating deep bonds with us and becoming our family members.



For many dog moms “they are like any other child to us.”



New Barker Contributor Anastaia Turchetta joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with fun ways to celebrate our beloved pets.

