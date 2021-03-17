Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Dark Chocolate Irish Brownies

Dessert Diva Danette Randall offers a delicious recipe for Dark Chocolate Irish Brownies to help celebrate the luck of the Irish with Bloom guest host Danny New.



DARK CHOCOLATE IRISH CREAM BROWNIES by Dessert Diva Danette Randall

1 cup flour

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt (fine sea salt)

1/2 cup unsalted butter

3/4 cup dark chocolate chips

1 egg

1/4 cup Irish Cream ( Baileys, St. Brendans, etc.)

1 tsp. vanilla powdered sugar for dusting



Preheat oven to 350

Spray a 8×8 baking pan with cooking spray

Place 1/2 cup butter in a medium saucepan over low heat, place chocolate chips to butter. Stir until melted.

Add brown sugar, espresso powder, stir until smooth.

Take off heat.

Add in egg, Irish cream, and vanilla, stir until smooth.

Add flour mixture, to chocolate mixture, stir until well combined.

Pour into prepared pan. Bake for 22-25 minutes. Take out, and dust …with powdered sugar.

Cut into squares. Enjoy!



NOTES- If you want to pop up Irish CREAM factor, mix powdered sugar with a little Irish Cream, stir until smooth, and spread on brownies. Add extra dark chocolate chips to recipe before baking, if you want more chocolate.