Celebrate National Chicken Month with celebrity chef Ariane Daguin

This mouthwatering chicken recipe for Black Truffle Roasted Chicken

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Remove neck and giblets from the chicken cavity. Pat chicken dry with paper towels. Using your fingers, carefully pull skin away from breast and leg meat, being careful not to puncture the skin. Insert about 4 tablespoons of black truffle butter evenly under the loosened skin. Insert truffle slices evenly in between the butter and skin. Season inside and out with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. Truss chicken with butcher’s string and fold wings under. Rub remaining tablespoon of butter all over the outside of the chicken. Place on a rack in a heavy roasting pan. Roast for about 45-60 minutes, basting with pan drippings at the halfway point, until chicken is golden brown and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the meat registers 160 degrees F. (Check halfway through cooking, if the skin over the breast is getting too dark, cover with a small piece of foil until the last 10 minutes.) Remove chicken from the oven and rest on a cutting board for about 10-15 minutes before carving and serving.

Recipe Tips: Fresh truffle should be shaved as thin as possible. If you don’t have a truffle shaver, a ceramic hand-held mandoline will also work. In a pinch, you can also grate the truffle with a Microplane grater.

