Dessert Diva Danette Randall joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with an amazing recipe for National Banana Day!

DARK CHOCOLATE CHUNK BANANA BLONDIES

1 cup flour

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 cup unsalted butter ( melted)

1 cup brown sugar

½ tsp almond extract

1 egg

2 ripe bananas ( peeled, and smashed up)

1 cup dark chocolate chunks ( or chips if you prefer)



Preheat oven to 350

Line a 8×8 pan with parchment paper

In small bowl, combine flour, salt and baking powder, set aside

In large bowl, cream together butter and brown sugar until smooth.

Mix in almond extract, and egg. Add flour mixture to wet mixture, stir until well combined. Stir in banana. Fold in dark chocolate chips.



Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake for 25-30 minutes, until set, and toothpick inserted in center, comes out clean. Cool, lift out of pan, and cut into squares. ENJOY!

NOTE- You can use semi-sweet chocolate chips, if you don’t like dark chocolate. I like to add a few extra chocolate chunks on top of batter, before baking. You can also cut these into bite sized portions instead of larger squares.

