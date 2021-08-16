CDC says vaccinating pregnant women is ‘more urgent than ever’

Hospitals are seeing an increase in pregnant women with COVID-19 in recent weeks.

Now health officials are doubling-down on efforts to educate expecting mothers about the benefits of getting vaccinated.

Dr. Jill Hechtman, an obstetrician & gynecologist, joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to talk about what women who are pregnant or thinking about conceiving need to know about the vaccination.

