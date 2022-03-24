Did you know that plaque, as well as foods high in sugar and acidic drinks, can negatively affect your teeth?



You can maintain your oral health and reduce the risk of enamel erosion by using toothpaste that contains hydroxyapatite.



Hydroxyapatite is one of the building blocks that make up your tooth enamel.



It is a naturally occurring mineral that gives your teeth and bones their hard and strong quality.



Some believe hydroxyapatite is a better alternative to fluoride because it is the main component of enamel and contains calcium and phosphate which your teeth lose daily.





Trina Felber, MSN, the CEO of Primal Life Organics joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with the benefits of using hydroxyapatite.

