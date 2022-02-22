Caught COVID While Pregnant? | Largest Study to Date on COVID in Pregnancy

The largest study to date on COVID in pregnancy was published this month in the prestigious AJOG (American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology: Global Reports).



This study, called a “Meta-Analysis,” combined the results of 111 other studies using the data from over 42,000 women who have been infected with COVID19 during pregnancy.

Lead researcher and OBGYN Dr. Greg Marchand joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with some of the key results.

Although COVID19 infection in pregnancy can be serious, compared to recent pandemics (SARS 2003/MERS 2012), pregnant women are actually doing much better. There was a very high maternal death rate with SARS and MERS, and this was not seen in the COVID19 data. There is an increase in preterm delivery, a lower average birth weight, and a higher cesarean section rate in women that contract COVID in pregnancy.

