WWE Alum/Fitness Entrepreneur Ariane Andrew speaks out about Mental Health Awarness on the Bloom Women’s Health Special with Host Gayle Guyardo. Ariane talks about her new fitness app that focuses on your mind body and soul and featuring a May-Rathon on May 9 for 4 weeks. Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

