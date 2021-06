Fifty years after the classic hit “Peace Train” rolled out, fans of Cat Stevens’ beloved song will be able to share its message with their kids, but as Gayle Guyardo found out after interviewing the books illustrator on Bloom, the children’s book has an important message for all ages.

Watch Bloom Weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom also streams on Flixx.net.