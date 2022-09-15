Author of “The Monsoon Diaries,” Dr. Calvin Sun, joins Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to share how he took care of others and himself during the early months of COVID as he worked in numerous ER’s across New York City.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.