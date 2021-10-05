Captain Compassion helps Children Being Bullied

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning people against using certain hand sanitizers after finding high levels of potentially cancer-causing chemicals.

According to an alert issued Monday, the FDA said it found unacceptable levels of benzene, acetaldehyde and acetal contaminants in certain artnaturals brand scent-free hand sanitizer labeled with “DIST. by artnaturals Gardena, CA 90248.”