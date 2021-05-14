Cancer Survivor Writes Book about Beating Cancer

In his new book, Cancer RIP: The Ultimate Fight, Steve Kelley exposes the roller coaster ride of a brain cancer diagnosis.

Never backing down, Steve courageously stared cancer square in the face and fought daily to stay alive. Battling the countless ups and downs, he resolved not only to survive—but to thrive.

Steve joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom with help for others diagnosed with cancer.

