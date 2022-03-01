Can Coffee Prevent Prostate Cancer?

Recent Research is shedding light on coffee and prostate cancer.



A new study out suggests that a higher intake of coffee may be associated with a lower risk of prostate cancer in male patients.



This isn’t the first research to show a link between caffeine intake and lowered cancer risks.





Tampa Bay Radiation Oncology’s Dr. Gary Ronay joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about whether guys should grab for that extra cup of Joe.

