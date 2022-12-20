Glen Hatchell the Behavior and Enrichment Manager at the

Humane Society of Tampa Bay

joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share ways to get her long time dog Marble to get along with the family’s newly adopted cat Dumpy.

Here are tips from the Human Society:

-Be patient and take the introduction process slowly

-Know whether your pets get along will also depend on their individual personalities

-Keep the pets separate at first

Feed them on opposite sides of a closed door

-Teach basic commands

-Begin face-to-face meetings

-Repeat sessions daily

-Allow pets loose together

-Proceed with caution

