Chef Andre Rush is known worldwide for his advocacy for military service and suicide prevention in which he does 2,222 push ups a day as awareness to promote a healthy lifestyle around the world.

He is also the author bestselling book: Call Me Chef, Dammit!

Author, Combat Veteran and Advocate Chef Rush joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with more on his book, and he whips up a tasty meal for viewers.

You can follow Chef Rush on Instagram; @realchefrush



