American Surgical Mask Company CEO Matt Brandman talks with Bloom host Gayle Guyardo about the American made masks made locally in the Tampa Bay area.

American Surgical Mask is a U.S. based 3-ply mask manufacturer based in Tampa, FL. The company currently operates a 10,000 square foot facility producing over 150,000 ASTM Level 1 masks per day. Please visit our website at www.americansurgicalmask.com

For Sales/Press Inquiries please email csmith@boesaam.com