Burn Melt and Shred Your Way Into 2022

#1 NY Times bestselling author Dr. Ian Smith has created a special New Year program, BURN MELT SHRED, to help everyone lose weight without feeling like they’re actually on a plan.

Dr. Ian joins the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with Gayle Guyardo and her celebrity guest host Guerdy Abraira who is a global event planner and a star on The Real Housewives of Miami to share easy ways to drop those unwanted pounds.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.