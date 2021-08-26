Build Your Family’s Immune System

Registered dietitian and nutritionist Abigail Dougherty joins Gayle Guyardo as a special co-host for Bloom’s Wellness Special.

From teaching children how to cook healthy, to dropping weight and building your immune system, Gayle and Abigail talk to experts around the nation and throughout Tampa Bay to answer your health questions.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.