Buffalo Chicken Quinoa Burgers on Avocado Toast Recipe

7 Time Cookbook Author Gina Ferwerda joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with an amazing Quinoa Burger recipe.



Buffalo Chicken Quinoa Burgers on Avocado Toast

(Serves 4)



Patties

1 cup cooked red quinoa

1 cup shredded rotisserie chicken

1⁄3 cup Italian-style breadcrumbs

1⁄4 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

2 ounces feta cheese, crumbled

1 egg, beaten

1⁄2 teaspoon granulated garlic

1 teaspoon cumin, divided use

3⁄4 cup buffalo wing sauce, divided use

2 tablespoons olive oil



Avocado Toast

2 avocados, seeded and peeled

Juice of 1 lime

1 clove garlic, minced

1⁄4 teaspoon celery salt

4 slices wheat nut bread

2 cups mixed greens

1 heirloom tomato, cut into 1⁄4-inch slices

1⁄4 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

Kosher salt

Freshly ground pepper

2 tablespoons vinaigrette

Preheat oven to 350°F.



MAKE PATTIES

In a large bowl, add quinoa, chicken, breadcrumbs, cheeses, egg, garlic and half of the cumin and buffalo sauce. Mix together thoroughly, then gently shape the mixture into 4 equal-size patties. Place patties on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes.

Remove from heat, and drizzle remaining buffalo sauce over patties.

PREPARE AVOCADO TOAST

In a small bowl, mash avocados to desired consistency. Stir in remaining cumin, lime juice, garlic and celery salt.

Toast bread to desired crispness.

ASSEMBLE

Spread equal portions of mashed avocado over each slice of toast, then add some mixed greens and the patties. Top each patty with an heirloom-tomato slice and some cherry-tomato halves. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Garnish with the remaining mixed greens, then drizzle with the vinaigrette.



OPTIONAL

This is an open-faced burger, so top with an additional slice of toast to make a complete burger.

NOTE

If you want to make your own buffalo wing sauce, simply melt butter and add hot sauce (2 parts hot sauce to 1 part butter).





TOMATO BASIL SOUP

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup chopped sweet onions

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup chicken stock

1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 1/2 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons fresh basil, plus extra for garnish

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

2 teaspoons house seasoning

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

1/2 cup heavy cream (optional)

GARNISH House-Seasoned Croutons

MAKE SOUP

Add the oil and onions to a large saucepan or Dutch oven and cook over medium heat for 4-5 minutes, or until translucent. Add garlic and cook for 30 more seconds, continually stirring. Add chicken stock, crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, sugar, basil, oregano, house seasoning and red pepper flakes. Stir together and cook for 18 to 20 minutes.

Using an immersion blender, blend soup together until desired consistency. Simmer on low until ready to serve. (Note: If using a blender, add soup in small batches and blend together. Don’t overfill or soup will spill over the sides.)

ASSEMBLE

Add soup to bowls and garnish with croutons or grilled cheese bites and fresh basil.



OPTIONAL

Add heavy cream to this soup to make it a Tomato Basil Bisque.



