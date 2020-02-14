Bucs Friday Fitness: Performance Nutrition

It Is Time To Lace Up Your Sneakers – And Get Ready For The Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic.

The Annual Event Is Coming Up Soon – This Week’s Friday Fitness Tip To Help You Get Ready on Bloom from AdventHealth Wellness Director Casio Jones and Buccaneers Director of Performance Nutrition Stephanie Kolloff-O’Neil and AdventHealth Registered Dietitian Jenn Ppitzer will help us with Performance Nutrition to prepare for the race. Visit RunGasparilla.com for details on the race.