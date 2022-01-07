BTK: Confession of a Serial Killer Featured on Bloom with Gayle Guyardo

“BTK: Confession of a Serial Killer” examines the horrific crimes and psyche of notorious serial killer Dennis Rader. From Wolf Entertainment and Good Caper Content, this gripping documentary provides unprecedented access into the mind of Rader who is currently serving 10 consecutive life sentences in El Dorado Correctional Facility.



Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom interviews Katherine Ramsland, an American non-fiction author and professor of forensic psychology who personally interviewed Rader to bring the documentary to life.



BTK: Confession of a Serial Killer premiers Saturday and Sunday January 8th and 9th at 9 p.m. Eastern on A&E.

