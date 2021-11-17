Brooke’s Butterfly Bash is a night of dynamite music, food, charity, fun, live & silent auction benefiting Lupus Foundation of America Fl Chapter & TGH Foundation.

Founder Denise Brown joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about what folks can expect at the fun gala.



The 4th Annual event is coming up January 18th 2022 on what would have been Brookes Birthday, from 6-9pm @ Florian Social downtown St Petersburg.



Individual Tickets and table purchases are on sale at Brookesbutterflybash.com.

