The 5Th Annual Brookes Butterfly Bash Casino Extravaganzabis happening again in Tampa Bay.

The event is designed to have the community come together to have fun while learning how together, we can help children in our community who suffer from Lupus.



Denise Brown who is a realtor, fundraiser, volunteer, and mother joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share what to expected at the event.



For the past 4 years, Denise has organized Brooke’s Butterfly Bash LLC , a non-profit to benefit children and families battling Lupus through the Lupus Foundation Florida Chapter and Tampa General Hospital. Denise’s passion for this cause is her way of keeping her daughter, Brooke Brown’s, legacy of helping others. Brooke lost her battle to Lupus in October 2017, when she was just 18.



Denise’s recent inclusion of Tampa General Hospital as a beneficiary is to provide families suffering from lupus with financial assistance as they navigate their health journey.

Funds can cover expenses needed, pharmaceutical costs and equipment needed to aid in the patient’s personal treatment. In closing, Brooke chose three words to describe herself when writing her college bound essay in 2016.



Casino Extravaganza~ January 18th, 2023, 6:30 – 10pm



All tickets $150 per person { Includes}



Welcome Drink

Denise’s Surprise

$150 “Fun Money” to play with. { additional $$ available for purchase}

Endless fantabulous food . sponsored by Ciccio Restaurant Group

2 drink tickets per person { wine or Beer}

Swag bag

Live performance by Mallare Music {celloist}

Live DJ Entertainment

Photo Booth

Cigar girl



Get excited as you gather in the main house for the first hour of the event.



Explore and get your hearts and wallets ready for the amazing silent auction items and learn about the LIVE Auction items.



Food from Love Child, Ciccio Water, Daily Eats & of course Green Lemon. Because Brooke was a loved employee of Green Lemon, Ryan Chapman has supported us every year.

