Chef Mohamad Elbanna from the Birria Bros, joins Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, with a jackfruit taco recipe that brings savory, Palestinian flavors to the Bay Area.

Jackfruit Birria Tacos

The Jackfruit is strained to ensure all water content is removed, it is then marinated in Birria Spices and our Birria Bros Pepper blend (Ancho, Guajillo, Pasilla, Arbol & Chipotle peppers + oven roasted Onions + Garlic) Marinated for 24 hours then oven roasted.

A vegetable trio is sautéed in garlic, onion, tomato sauce + spices along with dehydrated lemon, cardamom, clove, ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon, pepper, salt & the Birria Bros Pepper blend to make a plant-based “consomme”

I use that to hydrate the jackfruit after roasting it in the oven. Let the jackfruit roast for another 1-2 hours to develop flavor.

From there we warm up some tortillas, add cheese, add Jackfruit Birria & get tacos nice & crispy. After a fold and crisp on both sides, tacos are ready to be eaten.

