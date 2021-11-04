Bringing Medical Staff and Families Together During Covid-19 Pandemic

The President of the Who I Am Foundation, Tracy Stites, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share how she’s made it her mission to bring medical staff and families together during the pandemic.

“Our goal is to have Who I Am Patient Support Kits available, free of charge, to healthcare facilities and anyone impacted either by isolation, being non-verbal or special needs.” said Stites.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

