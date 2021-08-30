Breathe Your Way through Back-to-School Stress

Parents are back to the grind, juggling carpools, extra-curricular activities, and managing household responsibilities as the kids head back to school.

Dr. Chad Walding, a breathing coach, joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom with ways we can breathe through the stress of it all.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.