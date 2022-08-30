Florida ranks 48 out of 50 in breastfeeding health with one of the lowest percentages of babies breastfed exclusively for their first 6 months of life, according to America’s Health Rankings.

March of Dimes, the leader in maternal and infant health, stepped up during the nation’s baby formula shortage to provide critical information on how pregnant women and mothers can breastfeed their babies.

Dr. Zsakeba Henderson, March of Dimes’ Senior Vice President and Interim Medical and Health Officer joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with advice for parents who are navigating the baby formula shortage.

Breast milk is the best food for babies in the first year of life and helps protect a baby from many illnesses, however March of Dimes recognizes that the baby formula shortage is distressing to parents and caregivers, and while the organization encourages breastfeeding for those who are able, they know there are many reasons why a mom may not be able to breastfeed, including personal, social, economic, and environmental factors.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.