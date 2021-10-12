Breast Cancer Treatment without Chemotherapy

Some women with a common type of early stage breast cancer may be able to skip chemotherapy completely.



New research shows that it’s possible for certain patients to be treated with hormone-blocking therapies if their cancer has spread to some of their lymp nodes.



Deepa Halaharvi, DO, FACOS a breast cancer surgeon and breast cancer survivor joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with data just released in a new breast cancer study.

