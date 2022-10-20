Healthcare and Emotional Intelligence Consultant, Sahar Paz, is a Stage 3 Breast Cancer Survivor, who joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to share how she teaches women to empower themselves, as well as how emotional intelligence plays an important role in thriving as a cancer patient and survivor.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.