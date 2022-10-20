Breast Cancer Survivor, Rachel Slowey, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to share her story.

Rachel Slowey is an advocate for women rallying together to support one another. She is the Founder of The Giving Girls, a non-profit dedicated to giving back and supporting those affected by breast cancer. Just a few months ago, they made a $10,000 donation to Moffitt Cancer Center’s S.O.A.R. Program, Survivors Overcoming and Achieving Resiliency.

