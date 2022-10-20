Joy L. Bauer, MS, RD, CDN, who is not only the Today Show’s Nutrition Health and Lifestyle Expert, but New York Times bestselling author, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, and special guest co-host Missy Lingo, for this years Breast Cancer Awareness special.

Joy shared crucial information about breast cancer to empower women to take control of their bodies and decrease their risk for the disease.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



