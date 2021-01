Pastor Judah Smith, the chaplain for the Seattle Seahawks joins Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM to talk about new faith based app that lets you tailor your needs during these difficult times.

Faithful is the latest offering from Seventh Spark. We created Faithful to deepen the way people connect with God and to empower positive change through on-demand inspiration and curated content from the world's best Christian teachers. We aim to make Faithful a space for hope, inspiration, and empowerment, where everyone is always welcome.