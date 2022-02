MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- On Saturday, February 5, 2022, Monroe Police was dispatched to a local park on the 2900 block of Elk Pointe Drive in reference to an incident involving five juveniles and an adult. Upon arrival, officers came in contact with one of the victim's parents who advised that their child and four other children were assaulted by a white male.

Witnesses advised officers that the suspect was standing outside of his 2010 Ford Escape that was parked in the parking lot of the local park. According to witnesses, the suspect asked the children, "Hey do y'all have any fine moms?"