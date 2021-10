TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In the state of Florida, sovereign immunity protects state employees from most legal actions against them. However, in cases of negligence, there are exceptions, such as lawsuits over injury, death, or damage to property. A Florida statute makes it the responsibility of lawmakers to approve settlements that are for sums over $300,000.

Florida statute 768.28 waives sovereign immunity for tort liability. This allows state agencies or subdivisions with the exception of the Florida Space Authority or a municipality, to be subject to legal action like lawsuits and claims by Florida residents.