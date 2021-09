TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have revealed new information surrounding the disappearance and death of a college student from Tampa that was found dead in South Carolina.

WBTW reports that an incident report from the Florence County Sheriff's Office said 21-year-old Sheridan Wahl's car was found torched and abandoned in a ditch in Scranton, S.C. on Sunday, two days before her body was found 10 miles away, behind the Hannah-Salem Fire Department.