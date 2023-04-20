Maintaining a bad posture can have several negative effects on your health and well-being.

Some of the potential risks and consequences of bad posture can include musculoskeletal pain, which can put undue stress on your muscles, joints, and ligaments, leading to pain and discomfort in your neck, shoulders, back, and other parts of your body.

A bad posture can also reduce your range of motion by restricting your ability to move your joints through their full range of motion, which can lead to stiffness and reduced mobility over time.

Nervous System Energetics and Networkspinal experts Dr. Meg Southern the owner of Soulistic in Tampa Bay, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom, with ways to break the bad habit of bad posture.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.





