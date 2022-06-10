Alexander Alvarado, Psy.D., clinical psychologist and founder of Thriving Center of Psychology says many people seek therapy when facing a breaking point, be it in a relationship, career or other big life moment.

A breaking point is some major event that finally is the proverbial straw that breaks the “camel’s back.”

Others seek help after finally reaching a tipping point, or a series of events that lead up to that self-reflective “ah-ha moment” that something is just not right and a change needs to be made.

Dr. Alvarado points to high profile cases that have unfolded in the entertainment and sports industries.

“Case in point: Will and Jada Smith, Tiger Woods and Naomi Osaka.” Dr. Alvarado said.

Dr. Alvarado joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with when is the best time to seek a therapist and how to find the right match for your specific situation.

