Physician Assistant & Personal Trainer Dezi Zevin, PA-C, C-PT, who is the owner of Fusion HFX joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share ways to get out of your comfort zone when it comes to eating a healthy balanced diet.

Her first tips it so stop dieting and eat right for your body.

“There are foods we consume that creates inflammation in the body by disrupting the gut microbiome.”, said Zevin. She went on to say, “this chronic inflammation can lead to symptoms and ultimately many medical conditions.”

Zevin talked about understanding your relationship with food as the most important part of getting out of your comfort zone.

