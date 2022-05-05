Dessert Diva Danette Randall joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with a boozy dessert for Kentucky Derby: Mint Julep Cheesecake Bites!

MINT JULEP CHEESECAKE BITES

CRUST

4 TBLS unsalted butter (melted)

¼ cup brown sugar

1/3 cup graham cracker crumbs plus 2 tbls ( approx. 3-4 whole crackers)

FILLING

8 OUNCES cream cheese (room temp)

¼ cup powdered sugar

2 tsp sour cream

2 tbls. heavy cream

1/2 tsp mint extract

1 tbls. Bourbon ( I used Clyde May’s

2 tsp fresh mint, finely chopped ( plus more for garnish)

powdered sugar for dusting

In small bowl, mix all ingredients for crust. Line a mini muffin tin with baking cups. Using a teaspoon, divide crust between each muffin cup, press firmly, to make a thick base (if you have extra, I made small parfaits out of this dessert as well) Put tin in frig.

In a medium bowl, beat cream cheese and powdered sugar until smooth. Add in sour cream and heavy cream, mix until smooth and fluffy. Stir in mint extract, bourbon, and fresh mint. Divide cream cheese batter between the mini baking cups. Put in refrigerator for 2-3 hours, or overnight. When ready to serve, top extra mint and a dusting of powdered sugar. ENJOY!

NOTES- if you don’t have a mini muffin pan, you can use an 8×8 pan, and then cut into bite sized squares ( line with parchment paper first) To make the mint julep bites more festive, I used little dessert syringes, filled them with Bourbon, and stuck into top of cheesecake bite.