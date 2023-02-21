Many men might not realize that their fertility is directly linked to their diet. Registered Dietitian, Ben Tzeel, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with a high protein breakfast smoothie recipe.

HIGH PROTEIN BREAKFAST SMOOTHIE:

1/4 cup walnuts

1 banana

1 scoop protein powder

1/4 cup pumpkin seeds

1 cup greek yogurt

1-2 tbsp cocoa powder

