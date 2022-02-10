Body Language Tricks To Lure In Love

Studies show 70% of language is non verbal. So it’s time to learn to read the expressions, movements and mannerisms of others to know what they really think! You can also learn to use those silent signs to make yourself more attractive and appear confident and open.

Certified Confidence Coach Karen Donaldson joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with ways to use body language to make yourself more attractive and appear confident and open.

