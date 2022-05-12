Bloom Trending Now stories for May 10, 2022: Bloom Guest host Farron Hipp tells us about the first ever national PanCan PurpleStrides event with celebrities Mindy Kaling and the Trebek family helping to raise funds for Pancreatic Cancer; and just in time for National Pet Month Best Friends Animal Society partners with Bounty Paper Towels to cover/waive adoption fees for the month of May… and other stories trending.