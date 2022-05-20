Diabetes doesn’t have to slow you down from living a full life. You can still enjoy your favorite foods and use those foods in diabetes management. Diabetes is something you can control, while still eating the foods you love and living a fulfilling life.



Ben Tzeel is the only registered dietitian and certified strength and conditioning specialist living with Type 1 Diabetes. Diagnosed at age 7, Tzeel says he was put on this planet to help over a million people living with diabetes achieve amazing blood sugars while eating the foods they love, and become their strongest, best versions of them.



Ben Tzeel joins the Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to show us how to optimize blood sugar control and improve meal quality and stabilize your energy and blood sugar levels.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



