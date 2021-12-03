Bloated & fatigued? Try this tea!

Holistic Health Expert Amy Leigh Mercree joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with a tea that can help you when your feeling bloated and fatigued.
Ingredient List:
Fennel seeds – reduces bloating
Fenugreek – demulcent and helps calm upset stomach
Ginger – warming and builds digestive fire
Lime juice – clearing liver and for taste, alkalizing
