Blanket Tampa Bay | Serving the Homeless

Blanket Tampa Bay was started in 2015 when the church I was attending gave each family $100 with the idea of doing something good and coming back together in January to talk about what we did and how we used the money. I told my husband I wanted to use the money to buy blankets for the homeless.



In the meantime I stopped off at Trinity Café who serves meals to the homeless every day, to meet my friend Cindy Davis who was the Director at the time and asked her how many people they serve every day, Cindy said about 285 people. I was amazed and said, “What if I collect about 300 blankets to pass out on Christmas Eve? Cindy said that would be great! When I told my husband I wanted to collect 300 blankets he said: “where are you going to get that many blankets”?



Beth Ross created a Facebook page and packages arrived from Georgia, Wisconsin and Arizona, and collected a generous 308 blankets!



She was so exciting to receive so much kindness to pay forward, so that Christmas, as promised she passed out our blankets to the guests at Trinity Café.



Beth Ross joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how Blanketing Tampa Bay has grown and how we as a community can help.

