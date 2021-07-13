Blanket Tampa Bay Helps Thousands of Homeless People

Each and every year, Blanket Tampa Bay gives out more than 5,000 blankets and thousands of hygiene items across the Tampa Bay community, involving people of every age, interest and need.



The founder of the non-for-profit, Beth Ross, joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom with how the community can come together to help this incredible initiative.



