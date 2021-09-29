Black Ink Crew Chicago chronicles the lives of a group of tattoo artists making their way in the Windy City.
The stars of the show join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about what viewer can expect this season.
Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.
You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.
Blank Ink Crew Chicago featured on Bloom with Gayle Guyardo
Black Ink Crew Chicago chronicles the lives of a group of tattoo artists making their way in the Windy City.