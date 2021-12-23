Josue Torres, Executive Chef, Rusty Pelican Tampa cooks up a delicious blackened swordfish recipe in the Bloom kitchen with guest host Danny New.

RUSTY PELICAN BLACKENED SWORDFISH

ingredients:

Swordfish 8oz

Blackened Seasoning 1oz

Sweet Potato Puree 1ea

Jalapeños Lime Puree 2oz

Brocolini 2oz

Plantain Chip 2floz

Directions:

Take a swordfish filet and coated both sides with blackened seasoning.

Place the swordfish on top of hot oil and seared both side until reach 145 degrees internal temp.

Make a circle with the jalapeño puree in the edge of the plate

Place sweet potato in the middle of the plate.

Topped with grilled broccolini and sword fish filet.

Garnished with fried plantain and scallions

